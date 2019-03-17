Apyx Medical (APYX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price rose 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 1,045,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 265,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a net margin of 184.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Apyx Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

