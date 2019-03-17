Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.41. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 61.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
