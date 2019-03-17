Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Decreased by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

