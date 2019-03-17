APN Convenience Retail REIT (AQR) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ASX:AQR opened at A$3.04 ($2.16) on Friday. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a 12 month low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of A$3.10 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

