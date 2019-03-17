Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 593.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Antero Resources worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 147,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 288,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $8.42 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

