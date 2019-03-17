Antero Resources Corp (AR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,893,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,009,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

