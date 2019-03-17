ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

