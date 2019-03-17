Animation Vision Cash (AVH) Price Hits $0.0004

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Animation Vision Cash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $31,165.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Animation Vision Cash alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $707.55 or 0.17407974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity . Animation Vision Cash’s official website is www.av.cash

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animation Vision Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animation Vision Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.