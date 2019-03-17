AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,017,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the previous session’s volume of 4,291,121 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -1.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

