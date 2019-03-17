Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce sales of $70.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $70.68 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $312.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.06 million to $314.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $406.20 million, with estimates ranging from $401.08 million to $414.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE PLAN opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -23.54. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

