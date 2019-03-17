Analyzing Heritage Financial (HFWA) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 22.94% 8.82% 1.22% Quaint Oak Bancorp 12.47% 8.72% 0.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heritage Financial pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $231.02 million 5.01 $53.05 million $1.76 17.82 Quaint Oak Bancorp $16.07 million 1.56 $2.00 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a network of 64 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

