Analyzing Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) and Everest Re Group (RE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -191.26% -58.37% -15.92% Everest Re Group 1.40% 2.33% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 120.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 2.17 -$350.05 million ($9.74) -1.12 Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.21 $103.55 million $4.65 47.11

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $245.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

