Analysts Set Finisar Co. (FNSR) Price Target at $25.23

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

Several research firms have commented on FNSR. BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

FNSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 2,198,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Finisar news, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $32,370.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

