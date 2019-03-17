Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Price Target at $21.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 363,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 114.27%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 139.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

