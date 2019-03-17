Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.21 Million

Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $826.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.60 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Synopsys posted sales of $776.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Shares of SNPS opened at $109.17 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $8,697,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,069,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $1,017,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,131.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,005,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,697,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,795,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,424,000 after buying an additional 931,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 815,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 812,052 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,925,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,896,000 after buying an additional 644,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

