Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 181,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $2,276,198.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,232.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kline acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,237.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 200,405 shares of company stock worth $2,513,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 92,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 328,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.61. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services.

