Analysts Expect Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Anixter International reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anixter International.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,458,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,135,000 after buying an additional 277,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anixter International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anixter International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anixter International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 277,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,594. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Anixter International

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.