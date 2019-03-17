Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 992,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 1,761,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

