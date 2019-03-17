Analysts Anticipate Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post sales of $593.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.10 million and the highest is $618.00 million. Genesee & Wyoming reported sales of $574.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

GWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,494. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Genesee & Wyoming has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

