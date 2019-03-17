AMO Coin Hits One Day Volume of $0.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $0.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.01705488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00231640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004852 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.