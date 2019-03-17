Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO) Receives GBX 310 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

AMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Amigo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Amigo alerts:

Shares of AMGO opened at GBX 205.95 ($2.69) on Thursday. Amigo has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.