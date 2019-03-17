American Superconductor (AMSC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

AMSC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 52.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $127,575.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

