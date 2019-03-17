American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOBC. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

AOBC stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

