American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,155,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,929,000 after buying an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,590,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,989,000 after buying an additional 954,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,807,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $246,229,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

A stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,115,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

