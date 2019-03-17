American International Group Inc. Has $9.51 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,217,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,607,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,800,000 after purchasing an additional 838,808 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,224,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,385,000 after purchasing an additional 450,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Corning by 3,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,767 shares of company stock worth $11,776,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/american-international-group-inc-has-9-51-million-position-in-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.