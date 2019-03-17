American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $1,881,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,349,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $1,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,921 shares in the company, valued at $68,847,363.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,111 shares of company stock valued at $43,107,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

