American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Short Interest Up 97.4% in February

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,371,491 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the February 15th total of 4,241,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,588,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $5,970,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,005 shares of company stock worth $17,898,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $22.76 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

