American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 54.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 67.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 114.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 193,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 103,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $113.52 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.66.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

