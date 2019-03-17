Ameren Corp (AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ameren reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. 2,026,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,093,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

