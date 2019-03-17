Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Lessened by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 92.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 226,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 70.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 51.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $42,219,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 46.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,020.00 to $1,975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.63.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

