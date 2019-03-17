Alstom SA (ALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.97 ($48.80).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

