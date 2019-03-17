Alphabet (GOOG) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,184.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $823.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,437 shares of company stock worth $38,346,021. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

