Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Receives $32.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Steib acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at $768,344.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,628,370.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,943. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.