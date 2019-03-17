Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allogene Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -4.06 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors $93.78 million -$44.17 million -19.18

Allogene Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors 492 1820 4788 117 2.63

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics Competitors -3,871.53% -175.04% -40.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

