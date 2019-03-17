Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (AQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Alliance Aviation Services stock opened at A$2.68 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $334.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Alliance Aviation Services has a 12-month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of A$2.85 ($2.02).

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

