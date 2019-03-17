Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGN opened at $151.25 on Friday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/allergan-plc-agn-stake-lessened-by-dana-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.