Allergan plc (AGN) Receives $193.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allergan has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

