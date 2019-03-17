Alector (ALEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,554,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 470,256 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $17.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 411,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,822,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
