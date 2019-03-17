Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CELG opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/aldebaran-financial-inc-reduces-stake-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.