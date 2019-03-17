Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

NYSE:ALB opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

