Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,412,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,485,000 after buying an additional 7,865,458 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,701,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 310,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,322,000 after buying an additional 3,995,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,500,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after buying an additional 329,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,500,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after buying an additional 329,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

