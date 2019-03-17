Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

