Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Shares Down 29.7%

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) fell 29.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $4.08. 3,829,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,241,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -3.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,697 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 7.86% of Akari Therapeutics worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

