Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Lowered by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,018 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ADC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

