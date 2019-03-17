Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stake Decreased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of A opened at $81.10 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,311,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,232,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

