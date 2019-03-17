Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6,563.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,338,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,208 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8,214.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $81.10 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $679,301.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,311,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares in the company, valued at $34,232,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,171 shares of company stock worth $5,764,185 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

