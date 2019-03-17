AG&E (AGNU) versus QUALCOMM (QCOM) Head to Head Contrast

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNU) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AG&E alerts:

0.0% of AG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AG&E and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM $22.73 billion 3.01 -$4.86 billion $3.19 17.74

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QUALCOMM.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AG&E does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM 10.03% 36.66% 9.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AG&E and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 9 12 0 2.57

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $66.42, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than AG&E.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats AG&E on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, American Gaming & Electronics, Inc., distributes parts, and repairs and services gaming equipment to casinos in the United States. It offers LCD displays, and gaming supplies and components. The company was formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation and changed its name to AG&E Holdings, Inc. in October 2014. AG&E Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Hammonton, New Jersey.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.