Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 610,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,116. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.97. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $74.75.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 230,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

