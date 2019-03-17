Advisor Group Inc. Has $863,000 Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $469.13 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $484.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total transaction of $2,569,089.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,029 in the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.22.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

