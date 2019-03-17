Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $161.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/advisor-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.